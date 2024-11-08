Svas Biosana’s Strategic Share Buyback Move

Svas Biosana S.p.A. (IT:SVS) has released an update.

Svas Biosana S.p.A., a prominent player in the healthcare sector, has acquired 2,409 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, reflecting confidence in its market position. The shares were bought at an average price of €7.0061, totaling €16,877.67, with the company now holding 4.8143% of its share capital.

