Svas Biosana Executes Share Buyback Program

Svas Biosana S.p.A., a prominent player in the healthcare sector listed on Euronext Growth Milan, executed a share buyback program, purchasing 1,611 of its own shares at an average price of approximately €7.35 per share, totaling €11,838.64. This move brings the company’s total holdings to 267,191 own shares, representing 4.77% of its share capital.

