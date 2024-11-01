News & Insights

Svas Biosana Executes Share Buyback Program

November 01, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Svas Biosana S.p.A. (IT:SVS) has released an update.

Svas Biosana S.p.A., a prominent player in the healthcare sector listed on Euronext Growth Milan, executed a share buyback program, purchasing 1,611 of its own shares at an average price of approximately €7.35 per share, totaling €11,838.64. This move brings the company’s total holdings to 267,191 own shares, representing 4.77% of its share capital.

