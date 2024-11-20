News & Insights

Suzumo Machinery Reports Strong Interim Profit Growth

November 20, 2024 — 09:24 pm EST

Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. (JP:6405) has released an update.

Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. reported a substantial increase in profits for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales climbing by 16.9% and profit attributable to owners of the parent surging by 169% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an unchanged dividend payout schedule, reflecting confidence in ongoing financial performance. Investors may find Suzumo’s growth trajectory appealing as it continues to expand its market presence.

