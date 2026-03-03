Suzuki (SZKMF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Suzuki Mtr Corp (Symbol: SZKMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.79, changing hands as low as $12.85 per share. Suzuki Mtr Corp shares are currently trading down about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SZKMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SZKMF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.485 per share, with $17.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.03.

