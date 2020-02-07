Suzuki posts 11% fall in Q3 profit, hit by slowing India demand

Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Friday an 11% fall in third-quarter operating profit to its lowest in roughly three years as vehicles sales in Japan, Pakistan and Thailand slipped, while demand in India, its biggest market, stayed weak.

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Friday an 11% fall in third-quarter operating profit to its lowest in roughly three years as vehicles sales in Japan, Pakistan and Thailand slipped, while demand in India, its biggest market, stayed weak. Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 51.8 billion yen ($471.34 million) for the October-December quarter, its lowest since the March 2016 quarter and down from 58 billion yen a year ago. It was below an average profit forecast of 58.4 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data. Suzuki kept its forecast for full-year operating profit to drop 40% to 200 billion yen, a four-year low and a long way off its record high of 374.2 billion yen hit in the business year ended in March 2018. ($1 = 109.9000 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SUZUKI MOTOR RESULTS/

