Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) Price Target Increased by 11.17% to 19.03

The average one-year price target for Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMF) has been revised to $19.03 / share. This is an increase of 11.17% from the prior estimate of $17.12 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.30 to a high of $21.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.72% from the latest reported closing price of $11.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suzuki Motor. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 28.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZKMF is 0.22%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.34% to 219,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 26,938K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,260K shares , representing an increase of 69.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZKMF by 198.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,420K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,488K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZKMF by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,801K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,778K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZKMF by 13.15% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 14,274K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 11,815K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

