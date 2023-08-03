Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) Price Target Decreased by 7.28% to 44.50

The average one-year price target for Suzuki Motor (OTC:SZKMF) has been revised to 44.50 / share. This is an decrease of 7.28% from the prior estimate of 47.99 dated February 8, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.51 to a high of 53.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.09% from the latest reported closing price of 38.66 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suzuki Motor. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZKMF is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 57,474K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZKMF by 6.66% over the last quarter.
ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,582K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,472K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZKMF by 6.21% over the last quarter.
FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 3,467K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZKMF by 1.42% over the last quarter.
FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 2,508K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZKMF by 11.62% over the last quarter.
