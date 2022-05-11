Suzuki Motor Q4 Profit Down, Sees Weak Net Profit, Higher Operating Profit In FY22; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 26 percent from last year to 24.5 billion yen.

Operating profit fell 19.5 percent to 44.8 billion yen, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices such as steel.

Net sales decreased 0.9 percent from last year to 994.1 billion yen, owing to decrease in sales units in countries including Japan and India. Production was weak due to parts shortage including semiconductors.

In fiscal 2021, attributable profit increased 9.5 percent to 160.3 billion yen, while operating profit decreased 1.5 percent to 191.5 billion yen. Net sales increased increased 12.3 percent to 3.57 trillion yen.

The Company scheduled the annual dividends of 91 yen per share, an increase of 1 yen from last year.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects profit attributable to be 135 billion yen, down 15.8 percent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Operating profit would increase 1.8 percent to 195 billion yen, and net sales would increase 9.3 percent to 3.90 trillion yen.

Annual dividends are planned to be 91 yen, the same amount as last year.

In Japan, Suzuki Motor shares were trading at 3,840 yen, down 2.17 percent.

