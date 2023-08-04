Suzuki Motor Q1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent grew 15.1 percent to 67.06 billion yen from last year's 58.28 billion yen. Earnings per share increased to 138.04 yen from 120.01 yen a year ago.

Operating profit climbed 34 percent from last year to 99.80 billion yen.

Net sales went up 13.7 percent to 1.21 trillion yen from 1.06 trllion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 210 billion yen or 434.35 yen per share on operating income of 360 billion yen, and net sales of 5 trillion yen.

Suzuki previously expected profit attributable to owners of parent of 190 billion yen or 393.16 yen per share, on operating income of 330 billion yen and net sales of 4.90 trillion yen.

The revised outlook represents a 5 percent year-over-year drop in attributable profit, while a 2.7 percent increase operating income and a 7.7 percent growth in net sales.

In Japan, Suzuki Motor shares were trading at 5,410 yen, up 0.2 percent.

