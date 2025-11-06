Markets

Suzuki Motor H1 Profit Down, Revenue Edges Up; Maintains FY25 Outlook

November 06, 2025 — 12:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK, 7269.T) reported Thursday lower profit in its first half amid slightly higher revenues. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

For the first half, profit attributable to the owners of the parent dropped 11.3 percent to 192.79 billion yen from 217.45 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 99.92 yen, lower than 112.71 yen last year.

Operating profit declined 17.5 percent to 276.48 billion yen from 334.95 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue, however, edged up 0.3 percent to 2.864 trillion yen from 2.855 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2025, the company continues to project attributable net profit to decrease 23.1 percent to 320 billion yen or 165.87 yen per share.

Operating profit is still projected to drop 22.2 percent from last year to 500 billion yen, and revenues are still projected to grow 4.7 percent year-on-year to 6.10 trillion yen.

