Suzuki Motor FY23 Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 15.8%

May 13, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Suzuki Motor (SZKMF.PK) reported fiscal 2023 profit to owners of parent of 267.7 billion yen, an increase of 21.1% from last year. Earnings per share was 138.39 yen compared to 113.80 yen. Operating profit increased 32.8% to 465.6 billion yen. The company said this was mainly owing to improvement in sales mix/price and increase in sales volume in Japan, Europe and India.

Fiscal 2023 net sales were 5.37 trillion yen, an increase of 15.8% from prior year. Automobile Business generated net sales of 4.88 trillion yen, up 17.3%.

For fiscal 2024, the company forecasts revenue of 5.6 trillion yen, mainly owing to increase in sales volume. Operating profit is projected to be 480.0 billion yen.

