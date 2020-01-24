US Markets

Suzuki Motor Corp says must respond to Dutch emissions probe by mid-Feb

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Issei Kato / Reuters

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp is co-operating with the Dutch authorities over their findings its diesel vehicles had broken the country's emissions rules, and it is required to respond to the investigation by mid-February, it said on Friday.

