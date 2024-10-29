Suzuki Motor Consolidates Operations in India

Suzuki Motor (JP:7269) has released an update.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced that Maruti Suzuki India Limited, one of its subsidiaries, will amalgamate with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and reduce costs in India. This strategic move consolidates their automobile production and sales efforts under Maruti Suzuki India Limited, but is expected to have minimal impact on Suzuki’s overall financial results.

