Suzuki Motor chairman to retire -Nikkei

Suzuki Motor Corp's 91-year old chairman, Osamu Suzuki, is retiring, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The chairman told some executives about his intention to retire, the Nikkei reported.

A Suzuki Motor spokesman said the Nikkei report was not something that the automaker announced.

Japan's fourth-biggest automaker earlier said it was announcing a management plan later in the day.

