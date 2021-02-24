Suzuki Motor chairman to retire -Nikkei

Adds details, spokesman's comment

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp's 7269.T 91-year old chairman, Osamu Suzuki, is retiring, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The chairman told some executives about his intention to retire, the Nikkei reported.

A Suzuki Motor spokesman said the Nikkei report was not something that the automaker announced.

Japan's fourth-biggest automaker earlier said it was announcing a management plan later in the day.

