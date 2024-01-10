Suzuki Motor Announces Two Major Investments In Gujarat, India

(RTTNews) - Toshihiro Suzuki, The President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, announced two major investments in the state of Gujarat, India. In the first one, Maruti Suzuki India has reached an understanding with the State for construction of a new automobile production plant in Gujarat which is aimed to start operation in fiscal 2028-29. In the future, the annual production capacity is projected to become 1 million units with total investment amount of 350 billion rupees.

Maruti Suzuki also announced the establishment of a fourth production line in its subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat by investing 32 billion rupees, in view of increasing production of electric vehicles in the future. It is expected to start operation from fiscal 2026-27.

Maruti Suzuki plans to secure a production capacity of approximately 4 million units in India by fiscal 2030-31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.