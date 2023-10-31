Suzuki Motor - ADR (SZKMY) Price Target Increased by 6.58% to 168.09

The average one-year price target for Suzuki Motor - ADR (OTC:SZKMY) has been revised to 168.09 / share. This is an increase of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 157.71 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 160.21 to a high of 179.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from the latest reported closing price of 155.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suzuki Motor - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZKMY is 0.09%, a decrease of 33.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZKMY by 9.88% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZKMY by 38.43% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZKMY by 387.98% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

