Suzuki Motor 9-month Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto maker Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMF.PK) reported Wednesday that its attributable profit for nine months grew 8 percent to 198.1 billion yen from 183.4 billion yen last year, and earnings per share rose to 409.3 yen from 377.38 yen.

The group's operating profit for the period rose nearly 30 percent to 346.6 billion yen

Sales for the year-to-date period rose by 12.7 percent to 3.85 trillion yen from last year's 3.41 trillion yen.

For the full year, the company continues to expect attributable profit to increase 8.5 percent from last year to 240 billion yen or 496.27 yen per share. Sales for the full year is expected to grow 12 percent year-on-year to 5.20 trillion yen.

