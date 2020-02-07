Suzuki Motor 9-month Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period decreased by 64.2 billion yen or 35.5 percent to 116.6 billion yen from last year, mainly due to late recovery in the Indian automobile market and the impact of foreign exchange.

Operating income decreased by 33.6% to 170.4 billion yen from the prior year.

Consolidated net sales decreased by 212.7 billion yen or 7.5% to 2.63 trillion yen from the prior year-on-year.

For fiscal year, the company still projects net income to owners of the parent to be 140 billion yen, and net sales of 3.50 trillion yen.

