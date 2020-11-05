Suzuki H1 Results Down, Warns On Weak FY21 Results; Maintains Dividend; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased 31.5 percent from last year to 54.3 billion Japanese yen.

Ordinary income decreased 31.1 percent from the prior year to 96.2 billion yen. Operating income decreased 36.8 percent to 74.9 billion yen. year-on-year.

Consolidated net sales fell 27.6 percent from last year to 1.27 trillion yen.

Further, the company said it has maintained interim cash dividends at 37 yen per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company expects attributable net income to be down 18 percent from last year to 110 billion, yen, operating income down 25.6 percent to 160 billion yen and net sales down 14 percent to 3 trillion yen.

In Japan, Suzuki shares were trading at 4,904 yen, up 5.10 percent.

