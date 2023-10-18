News & Insights

Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan in 2025 -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

October 18, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor 7269.T will start exporting EVs made at its Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki's MRTI.NS Gujarat plant to Japan as early as 2025, the Nikkei daily reported on Wednesday.

In a step to make India its global electric car manufacturing hub, Suzuki will also consider supplying India-made EVs to partner Toyota Motor 7203.T for European markets, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Jason Neely)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.