Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan in 2025 -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor 7269.T will start exporting EVs made at its Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki's MRTI.NS Gujarat plant to Japan as early as 2025, the Nikkei daily reported on Wednesday.

In a step to make India its global electric car manufacturing hub, Suzuki will also consider supplying India-made EVs to partner Toyota Motor 7203.T for European markets, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Jason Neely)

