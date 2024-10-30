Suzuki and Toyota to deepen collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMF) and Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) have decided to further strengthen collaboration in the supply of a battery EV BEV, SUV model developed by Suzuki to Toyota. This new model is scheduled to be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India from the spring of 2025…This new development marks the first BEV in the OEM relationship between the two companies. It will be launched worldwide, providing a BEV choice even in the SUV market, which is showing remarkable growth. With this new addition, Suzuki and Toyota will further promote their respective initiatives toward realizing a carbon-neutral society. The new model was designed exclusively as a BEV. A nimble SUV with the sharp driving characteristics of a BEV, it features ample cruising range and a comfortable cabin. It is also available with a 4WD system, offering exceptional drivability on rough roads and a more powerful driving performance. The BEV unit and platform adopted for this model were jointly developed by Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu Motor Corporation, utilizing each company’s strength. The Fly notes that other companies in the space include Tesla (TSLA), Lucid Group (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Nio (NIO).

