SUZLON ENERGY (NSE:SUZLON) Price Target Increased by 13.46% to 30.09

The average one-year price target for SUZLON ENERGY (NSE:SUZLON) has been revised to 30.09 / share. This is an increase of 13.46% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.83% from the latest reported closing price of 40.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUZLON ENERGY. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUZLON is 0.08%, an increase of 80.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.58% to 475,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111,308K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111,145K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 69,295K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,616K shares, representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUZLON by 132.91% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34,335K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,060K shares, representing an increase of 35.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUZLON by 226.51% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 31,550K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,025K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUZLON by 116.37% over the last quarter.

