Suzlon Energy (BSE:532667) Price Target Decreased by 12.46% to 65.15

The average one-year price target for Suzlon Energy (BSE:532667) has been revised to ₹ 65.15 / share. This is a decrease of 12.46% from the prior estimate of ₹ 74.43 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 52.51 to a high of ₹ 81.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.27% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 44.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suzlon Energy. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532667 is 0.16%, an increase of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.89% to 640,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157,575K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167,522K shares , representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532667 by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142,942K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,405K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532667 by 12.51% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 55,234K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,377K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532667 by 12.86% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 45,842K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,724K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532667 by 10.32% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34,335K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

