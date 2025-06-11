Suze Orman’s Best Tip for Enjoying Summer Without Going Broke

If money is tight, it’s reasonable to think that a summer vacation isn’t a manageable feat. The average vacation cost for 2025 is estimated to be $7,249 — up $1,400 from 2024, according to SquareMouth, a travel insurance provider. That’s more than triple the average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. And it’s not like we’re taking epic vacations; most Americans only get an average of 11 vacation days of PTO a year.

Find Out: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Financial guru Suze Orman endorses frugal living, and in a recent blog post on her site, she “applauded” folks for abstaining from booking getaways if they were worried about costs. But, she added, she thinks that we should all prioritize vacation time — even if we don’t go anywhere.

Use Your PTO — Even If You’re Not Going To Travel

As Orman noted, many of us aren’t using the paid vacation time we’re allotted by our employers. This is not only time off that we’ve earned, it’s time off that we’re owed and is part of our hiring agreement.

“That’s a missed opportunity to give yourself space to avoid long-term burnout, let alone just allow yourself to relax,” Orman wrote.

Explore More: 5 Frugal Habits Suze Orman Still Follows Even Though She Can Afford Almost Anything

Embrace a Staycation — It Can Be Fun and Relaxing

We started hearing a lot about staycations during the Great Recession, when many of us couldn’t afford to travel, but the term actually dates back to 1944, when it appeared in a Cincinnati Enquirer article. Orman champions the staycation as a way to relax and prevent burnout.

“Research a few years ago found that people who were told to treat a weekend as a vacation came back to work on Monday happier,” Orman wrote. “I think the same can apply to a longer staycation.”

Plan Your Staycation as You Would Plan a Vacation

A staycation may not sound all that enticing. If you’re on a frugal budget, you’re probably all too used to being at home — and the responsibilities that come with it. To make a staycation more exciting, Orman recommended planning it out similarly to how you’d plan an actual vacation. This should include a “fun treat” that, if possible, involves leaving the house as a family. Orman also recommended bringing your kids into the mix.

“Maybe give your kids the job of planning one day of a vacation,” Orman said. “With or without a budget – that’s your call. The one non-negotiable is that everyone has to buy into the person’s vision for that day. That’s part of the fun!”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman’s Best Tip for Enjoying Summer Without Going Broke

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.