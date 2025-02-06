Suze Orman’s Advice to ‘Feng Shui Your Finances’ Is More Relevant Now Than Ever

In this hectic modern world, where the only acceptable paces are “go” and “faster,” and major financial transactions happen with the swiftness of high-speed internet, you might be surprised to find that one of the best things you can do for your money is embrace an ancient tradition. One of the most ancient yet applicable practices is the Chinese art of Feng Shui, where organizing a space in a particular way can draw in good energy, harmony, and yes, money.

The principles are simple: Everything has energy, and by making strategic choices in how you cultivate your home or office — from arranging furniture to keeping your countertops clean — allows that good energy to flow. Money is no exception, and there are concepts of Feng Shui aligned around drawing in wealth.

Even experts like Suze Orman have tapped into Feng Shui as a way to help create more wealth. With times feeling increasingly more unsettled and financially fraught, this simple, easy-to-implement technique is more relevant than it has in recent memory.

Declutter Your Way to Wealth

One of the core ideas behind Feng Shui is that decluttering your home allows positive energy, or Chi, to roll through. Orman has embraced decluttering as a way to improve your mind, your spirit, and your wallet.

Offering advice to her readers about how to get more organized, she asks them to think about the last time they took a hard look at everything in their home. If it’s been a minute, time to roll up your sleeves, go under the bed, clear out the garage, and take the junk out of the attic. Sure, it’ll be hard work, and it’ll take a while, but it’ll be so worth it.

“I am a big believer that when we organize and declutter our physical space, it creates a positive energy that makes us happier and calmer,” she said.

You can clear your Chi while also making the cash registers at your local thrift stores go “cha-ching.” In your “trash,” you might find some treasure that thrift stores and people on Facebook Marketplace or other outlets will pay a decent chunk of change for. In your clean-up, you learn to be resourceful and make money wherever you can.

Spring Clean Your Finances

Once your space is more harmonious, and maybe you’ve even got a nice stick of incense burning, Orman wants you to turn your attention to your financial paperwork. She regards all the bills, statements, and other financial forms that pile up on your kitchen table as financial clutter.

“I am a big believer that orderliness begets wealth. A pile of bills and statements — whether paid or not — is a sign that someone is clueless about what’s coming in and going out,” she wrote. “When you consciously open, read, and file away your bills and statements, you are connecting with your money and taking control of your life.”

When you organize your finances more regularly, you’re more aware of what you’re spending and saving, as well as other elements of your overall financial health. If they’re all lost in the clutter, they’re out of sight and out of mind — sometimes, until it’s too late.

In Orman’s ideal world, you’d be able to instantly find and check your home insurance policy to make sure that you have sufficient coverage, potentially avoiding tens of thousands of dollars in uncovered claims.

Tidy Your Wallet for Tidy Finances

Orman’s zeal for tidiness goes even beyond her home and paper statements. It reaches down into her wallet. She favors carrying cash in a very specific way, with crisp bills facing outward. Orman added that treating money with respect shows that you care about keeping your finances clean and orderly, quipping that someone who has crumpled-up bills in their wallet likely also has credit card debt.

The amount of money she carries on hand — $170 — also has a spiritual significance. She says that eight (7+1+0) is seen in some cultures as the number associated with wealth.

“Your wallet is really a picture of your life,” she said. “And I could tell you your story by looking at your wallet.”

