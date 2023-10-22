Suze Orman: 4 Things Every Employee Should Know About Emergency Savings as a Workplace Benefit

Several major corporations, including Starbucks and Delta, are adding emergency savings funds as part of their workplace benefits packages, and this benefit is likely to become even more prevalent in 2024 under the new Secure 2.0 Act.

The ‘One Hour’ Savings Rule: David Bach Says It’s Only ‘Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich’

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

If your employer does offer this benefit, here’s what you need to know about it, according to Suze Orman, co-founder of emergency savings startup SecureSave.

Plus, Orman explains why everyone needs an emergency savings fund.

Employer-Sponsored Emergency Savings Plans Allow You Easy Access To Your Funds

Unlike an employer-sponsored retirement account, funds in an employer-sponsored emergency savings account can be accessed at any time for any reason. But like a 401(k) or 403(b), these funds often offer an employer match, which can help your savings grow even quicker.

“If there’s ever been a time in economic history to have access to money with no strings attached, now is the time,” Orman told GOBankingRates. “Where else are you going to find a benefit where an employer matches you, in most cases, that you can access whenever you want without having to ask permission?”

More: 10 Frugal Money Habits That You Need To Embrace

You Keep the Money Even If You Leave Your Employer

Even if you change companies, any money in an employer-sponsored emergency savings fund is yours to keep.

“You can absolutely take it with you if you were to leave the company,” Orman said. “If there’s ever been a benefit that you should take advantage of, this is the benefit.”

Contributions Are Automatic

As with an employer-sponsored retirement plan, once you set up your contribution amount per paycheck, the process is automated.

“That’s what’s so great about this — you don’t have to do anything after that,” Orman said. “It’s automated for you. All you have to do is watch your money grow. It’s not like you have to push another button and make sure you deposit it. You don’t have to do anything other than enjoy the fact that your money is growing.”

You Can List a Beneficiary

Employer-sponsored emergency funds, like the ones offered by SecureSave, allow you to add a beneficiary.

“This money isn’t just important for the employee — it’s important for the employee’s family,” Orman said. “If something happens to the employee — they die, they’re in a car crash, whatever it may be — this emergency savings account allows you to designate a beneficiary so if something happens to you, the money in there goes where you want it to go.”

What You Should Do If Your Employer Does Not Offer an Emergency Savings Benefit

If your current employer doesn’t offer this benefit, it’s worth meeting with your HR team to ask for it to be added to your company’s benefit package. Giving employees financial peace of mind through having an emergency fund can be beneficial to the employer as well. A recent PwC study found that cash-strapped employees are 5.8 times more likely to miss deadlines and 4.9 times more likely to produce lower-quality work. And according to a 2019 study by Salary Finance, businesses in the U.S. lose around $500 billion annually due to employees’ personal financial stresses.

“Why wouldn’t an employer want to give their employee the benefit that an employee most needs and wants? The only reason that they wouldn’t want to do that is they don’t know about it,” Orman said. “So if you’re an employee and you’re reading this article or you’ve heard about this, it’s your responsibility to go to your HR person and tell them about it. Because I’m almost sure that if the employer has heard about it, they would start to really look into it.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman: 4 Things Every Employee Should Know About Emergency Savings as a Workplace Benefit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.