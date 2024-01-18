Suze Orman: 3 Things To Never Do With Your Money

Financial advisor Suze Orman knows firsthand that there are a lot of things you should do when it comes to managing your money. But what about the money moves you should never, ever make under any circumstances?

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Orman shared her recommendations for the top three things you should never do to your personal finances.

1. Do Not Cosign a Loan

Many people won’t think twice about acting as a loan cosigner, with one such example being parents who cosign their child’s student loans. Before you agree to be a cosigner, though, Orman wants you to really think about what it means. She stressed that it indicates the financial institution is not going to give this person a loan because they don’t qualify for one.

“When you cosign a loan, it is your loan. You are personally responsible for it,” cautioned Orman.

Orman said that this personal responsibility also extends to any payments made, or not made, to the loan’s principal balance. If the borrower does not make payments, the cosigner will not know about it and this inactivity will negatively impact the cosigner’s credit score.

Check Out: The Best Banks of 2024

2. Never Take a Loan From Your 401(k)

Over the last couple of years, headlines have been made about Americans who tapped into their 401(k) plans early. In 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported a story about people making emergency withdrawals from their 401(k) accounts to cover expenses related to natural disasters.

As tempting, or seemingly necessary, as it may be to withdraw from a 401(k) due to hardship, Orman does not recommend withdrawing any funds from this account — regardless of the circumstances.

“Your 401(k)s are protected against bankruptcy,” said Orman. “If you’re in so much debt that you have to take a loan from a 401(k) that means you’re close to bankruptcy. You may end up having to claim bankruptcy and your money would have been protected in a 401(k).”

3. Do Not Take Out Student Loans

Student loans, according to Orman, are the most dangerous loans currently available. She said one of the reasons why they are so dangerous is because it is debt that cannot be discharged in bankruptcy.

Because of this, Orman said it’s a borrower’s number one priority — if you have student debt — to never miss a single student loan payment.

Bonus: Orman’s Overarching Pro Money Tip

Orman’s final piece of advice for what should never do with your money is simple enough for anyone to follow.

“Just don’t do anything that you don’t understand. That will keep you out of trouble.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman: 3 Things To Never Do With Your Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.