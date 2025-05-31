Suze Orman Thinks the Stock Market Will ‘Absolutely Skyrocket’ This Year: 5 Types of Investments Poised To Benefit 

Suze Orman is feeling optimistic about the stock market. On a mid-May episode of her “Women & Money” podcast, she predicted that the market could “absolutely skyrocket” through the end of 2025 and into early 2026, despite short-term volatility. In her view, long-term investors should avoid fear-based selling and instead focus on building wealth through smart, diversified investing.

Learn More: Suze Orman: 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make as an Investor

Find Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Orman emphasized the importance of spreading out your investments and staying consistent, especially if you’re not a daily market watcher.

“One stock, three stocks, five stocks does not a portfolio make,” she said. “You need to have at least 25, maybe even 50 individual stocks, so that you could have true diversification.”

She recommended index ETFs as “one of the best ways to invest.” Here are the types of investments she believes are best positioned to benefit as the market rises.

Large-Cap Growth Stocks

Orman expects large growth stocks to outperform in the coming months, especially as the market gains momentum through the end of 2025.

“I think you will find that large growth stocks are stocks that increase in price these coming next few months,” she said. “Many of the Magnificent Seven, not all, will participate. Some of the FAANG stocks will participate.”

While she didn’t name specific companies, the “Magnificent Seven” and “FAANG” groups include major tech players like Apple, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft — firms that have historically led market rallies.

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Growth-Focused ETFs

Orman pointed to growth-oriented ETFs as a solid option for investors who prefer a simpler approach. These funds are composed entirely of companies expected to outperform the broader market.

Two she specifically mentioned were:

SPYG : S&P 500 Growth ETF

: S&P 500 Growth ETF VUG: Vanguard Growth ETF

“Those are ETFs that are made up 100% of your growth,” she explained. “So you might want to mix a little bit in that for now.”

Broad Market Index Funds

Core holdings in broad-based index ETFs still play an important role in Orman’s long-term strategy.

Examples she highlighted include:

SPY : S&P 500 ETF

: S&P 500 ETF VOO : Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VTI: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

“They’re really a blend of stocks,” she said. “No matter what’s happening in the market, you are participating.”

Orman explained that while growth stocks may outperform now, value stocks could lead in future cycles, which is why blended ETFs offer useful all-weather exposure.

Bitcoin (Through Regulated Investments)

While she once warned against crypto, Orman now believes bitcoin is here to stay.

“There is not a 40-year-old, a 30-year-old that I can talk to that doesn’t want to put all their money into bitcoin,” she said.

For those interested, she recommended gaining exposure through:

IBIT : iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

: iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF MSTR: MicroStrategy, which mirrors bitcoin’s performance

But she warned that crypto remains highly volatile. “Bitcoin will absolutely follow the Nasdaq 100. … If the Nasdaq 100 happens to go down, bitcoin is going to go down.”

Gold ETFs as a Safe Haven

While she doesn’t see gold taking off right now, Orman believes it’s a good hedge against uncertainty.

“Gold is a safe haven, believe it or not,” she said.

Her top pick? GLD, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF. She advised avoiding gold miners.

“I think you are better off investing in the ETF GLD versus the miners GOLD,” she said. “The miner stocks are just not really functioning the way that they should be.”

Final Takeaway

Orman’s core philosophy hasn’t changed: Consistent saving, emotional discipline and a long-term mindset are the keys to building real wealth.

“True wealth comes when you feel secure,” she said. “And the reason you feel secure is that you know you have savings to get you by if certain things go wrong.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman Thinks the Stock Market Will ‘Absolutely Skyrocket’ This Year: 5 Types of Investments Poised To Benefit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.