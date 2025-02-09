Suze Orman Is Staying Far Away From Investing In This AI Company — Here’s Why

If there’s one thing seasoned investors continuously try to remind the lay investor of, it’s that you can’t let Wall Street’s ups and downs scare you into making any sudden moves.

While the stock market has seen much activity lately in reaction to various pieces of news, ranging from policies set by President Donald Trump to news out of China about tech advances, overreactions can lead to financial mistakes.

Finance expert Suze Orman addressed this topic in a Jan. 30 podcast episode titled “Suze School: Now Is Not The Time To Panic,” particularly around the news of a significant decline in technology stocks, including one of the “magnificent seven,” Nvidia, and one artificial intelligence (AI) company she’s avoiding.

“Did I not say a while ago that this was going to be a very volatile year?” she told listeners. “So you have to prepare for the ups and the downs and take advantage when things go down if you’re in this for the long run and know that you invest in great quality stocks.”

Here’s more on why Orman is urging novice investors not to make this financial mistake.

China’s AI App Threatens Tech Stocks

The latest tech stock shakeup occurred after China announced a new artificial intelligence app called DeepSeek, which is comparable to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

Orman acknowledged that DeepSeek’s AI models have “freaked everybody out” — particularly tech stock investors — leading to concerns about the future performance of their tech investments.

However, Orman is not jumping on or off a stock based on media fury, the stock market’s jumps or new technology.

American Made

Orman isn’t rushing to DeepSeek because she said she feels plenty of great AI apps are made in the United States, many of which don’t cost much or are free. “So why do you care if you go on an app that costs a fraction of what it takes to make? Why do you care?” she asked.

She firmly believes that American companies like Nvidia will remain competitive and that DeepSeek won’t “disrupt the brilliance behind some of the AI stocks here in the United States.” She has no plans to sell her Nvidia stock.

Additionally, she is not in a hurry to give away her information to a foreign country and warned, “I would stay as far away from DeepSeek as I possibly can.”

Investor or Speculator?

Instead, she reminded listeners of the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective and advised against panic selling. If anything, Nvidia’s drop in share price is an opportunity for “dollar cost averaging,” where you can buy more shares at a lower price now. With prices rising and lowering over time, you earn a decent rate when you hold onto it longer.

However, she also asked her listeners to decide if they were investors or speculators. Investors “wait for the long run for the true results to come in,” she said, while speculators buy and sell quickly to make a quick buck.

She also pointed out that it’s important to understand how emotions affect investing, calling some of her listeners “fickle” for investing based on a momentary change in stock price or related news.

“If you love a stock, and the stock itself is a solid good stock, and the whole future is all about AI and where the growth is going to come from, then you stick with it,” she said.

Patience Is Key

Orman urged prospective investors to hold off on investing any funds into the stock market if they might need them in five years.

“Anything can happen at any time,” Orman said. “We can have another 9/11 here. We can have all kinds of things happen that could send this market down, 50% down.”

While the rise of DeepSeek has introduced new dynamics into the tech industry, Orman advised investors to stick with tried and true stocks, avoid panic, stick to a long-term strategy and take advantage of market downturns to invest in high-quality stocks.

