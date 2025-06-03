Suze Orman Says You Need This Game Plan If You Want To Consistently Build Wealth

Everyone wants to know how to build wealth successfully. There are so many financial podcasts that claim they know the one secret that will generate wealth. This might be disappointing to hear, but there is no quick trick to making loads of money. Instead, financial advisor Suze Orman stresses that building wealth starts small.

On a recent episode of her podcast “Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen),” Orman said the strategy behind amassing wealth is to start saving and investing as much as you can, as soon as you can.

“Do you want to be consistently building wealth for yourself? … Then your game plan has to be one of savings versus consumption… It’s over time, that true wealth can be built,” Orman said.

This can be as little as $50 a month. Orman said this works because of the interest your investment will build over time. Read on to find what investments Orman considered the best choices so that you can start growing your net worth.

Invest in Annuities

Orman has had personal success by starting to invest in an annuity 40 years ago that has netted her more than $700,000 in interest to date. An annuity typically works by making an agreement to pay a specific amount each month for a certain period of time. Over time, the annuity gains interest, or might be invested in stock and you can access the full sum at a later date.

Diversify Your Portfolio

Though some people might be worried about investing in the stock market right now after it’s seen some volatility, Orman said stocks are still a viable option, as long as they’re not your only option.

In order to make the most out of investing, Orman said it’s important to invest in a lot of different entities. She suggested spreading your money across the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the stock market, real estate, bonds and gold.

For stocks, Orman suggested investing in anywhere between 25 and 50 different stocks. This is why investing in an ETF can be helpful, as it automatically puts money into several different stocks.

Choose Large Growth Stocks

When it comes to picking stocks, Orman suggested putting money toward large growth stocks, rather than value or small cap stocks. Highly-recommended growth stocks right now include companies like Nvidia, Eli Lilly and Co., and ServiceNow. Orman also recommended the “Magnificent 7” stocks, which include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla.

Consider Bitcoin

In the podcast episode, Orman said she frequently gets asked if Bitcoin is worth investing in, and she said she believes it is.

“This certain age of investors have a total addiction to assets like Bitcoin. When I see that, and I see stocks like Coinbase, which happens to be the entity that many of the cryptos are traded through, being added to the Standard and Poor’s 500 index, that just says to me the writing is on the wall,” Orman said.

She cautioned that she doesn’t think it’s recession-proof, and that if the stock market is going down, Bitcoin will follow.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman Says You Need This Game Plan If You Want To Consistently Build Wealth

