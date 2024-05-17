Suze Orman Says ‘You Can’t Fix a Financial Problem With Money’ — Here’s Why

Yes, Suze Orman is well-known for dispensing practical, straightforward money advice, but the “Women & Money” podcast host believes that none of this advice will stick until you understand the true root of your money problems.

Read Next: Suze Orman: Why Even Big Retirement Savers Are at Risk

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Orman, who is one of GOBankingRates’ Money’s Most Influential Women, shared what she believes every woman needs to know about money before she can improve her finances.

‘Understand the True Role Money Plays in Your Life’

Orman’s best money tip is “very, very different than anything you’re going to hear any place else,” she told GOBankingRates. “And the tip is this: I want all of you to understand the true role money plays in your life — that money is simply a manifestation of who you are.”

Orman believes that we are in full control of our money situation, and we have to embrace this fact before we can make any changes.

“You are the ones who have to go out and work for it,” she said. “You are the ones that have to decide, are you going to save it, spend it or invest it? Money cannot do anything without you. If you drop a $20 bill as you are walking down the street, it cannot scream to you and say, ‘Wait, wait, come back. Pick me up!'”

Trending Now: Mark Cuban Reveals Why He Keeps a Strict Budget Everyday

Furthermore, Orman said that any money issues in our lives are likely caused by deeper issues.

“You have to understand that money is simply a physical manifestation of who you are,” she said. “If something is going wrong with your money, that means that something is going wrong with you. Because you and your money are one.”

While this can be a tough pill to swallow, it can also allow you to truly see your situation for what it is.

“Money can teach you more about yourself than anything else,” Orman said. “And when you have a feeling like something’s going wrong, it probably is. And it will show up in your money — in [having] debt, in [having] no emergency funds, in all kinds of ways.”

Orman believes that if you work on improving your life, your finances will improve as well.

“You have to look within to see why you are doing without,” she said. “That is where you will find the answer, because you can never fix a financial problem with money.”

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman Says ‘You Can’t Fix a Financial Problem With Money’ — Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.