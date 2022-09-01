Suze Orman Says This Is the Best Way to Grow Your Paycheck

Most of us would rather earn more money than less -- that's a given. But a higher paycheck could actually do a lot for you.

For one thing, it could give you the breathing room to cover your bills without stress -- an especially important thing given the way inflation has been soaring since last summer. It could also be your ticket to meeting financial goals, like paying off credit cards or building a solid retirement nest egg.

Some people grow their earnings by jumping around from company to company. And you can take that approach if you don't mind the lack of stability. (Thankfully, job hopping doesn't have the same stigma it did years ago, so you have more leeway in that regard.) But if you want an even easier way to grow your paycheck, be sure to take this key piece of advice from financial expert Suze Orman.

Become integral

If you want to see your earnings pick up, Orman says that one tried and true tactic is to make your employer dependent on you. That could mean growing skills no one else at your company has, or learning so much about the business that you render yourself virtually irreplaceable. Or, prove how trustworthy you are -- it's a quality that could go a long way.

If you go that route, your employer might have a tough time not giving you a raise when you ask for one for a couple of reasons. First, they'll know it's justified. Second, they'll be afraid to lose you. It's really a win-win.

Know your worth

Making your employer dependent on you is a great way to grow your income. But it's also important to keep tabs on what salary you're worth. To the end, continually research salary data online, talk to recruiters and industry experts, and, if you're comfortable, engage your colleagues in financial conversations so you can arm yourself with knowledge.

A big reason some people get lowballed on salary is that they don't realize they can -- and should -- command more money for their work. Don't let yourself be one of those people. Orman insists that you shouldn't accept a wage that's lower than what you deserve. But you need to do some research to know what that number looks like.

What could more money do for you?

Talking salary can be uncomfortable. But if you believe you're worth more than what your employer is paying you, speak up about it. You should especially feel comfortable going that route in today's labor market since unemployment levels are low on a national level, and job openings are way up.

A higher paycheck could have a huge impact on your life. It could help you shore up your savings (or build some in the first place) and meet the goals you set for yourself. So that higher paycheck is something you shouldn't hesitate to go after, no matter what stage of your career you're at.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.