To lease or to buy? That is the question many car shoppers ask themselves. According to money expert Suze Orman, there is only one correct answer.

Here’s why Orman says leasing is a waste of money.

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are 8 Cars I Would Buy and Why They Are Worth It

See How: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Suze Orman Says You Should ‘Never’ Lease a Car

While appearing on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Orman was asked how to decide whether you should lease or buy a car — and Orman had no hesitation when she answered.

“You should never lease a car,” she said. “Leasing a car is the biggest waste of money out there.”

Wallace admitted that he himself leases a car, but Orman pushed back and said it’s not a good use of his money

“If you keep it the entire time, [for] the life of it, if you take good care of it, [you will save money],” she said. “My car is going to be good for another five years. I just think it’s better to buy.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman Says This Common Financial Choice Is the ‘Biggest Waste of Money Out There’

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.