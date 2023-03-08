Suze Orman Says Save More, But Survey Finds Many Don’t Know About One Of The Best Savings Options

America has a problem with saving, which has long concerned personal finance guru Suze Orman. In an interview, she warns “you will always be broke” if you don’t develop good saving habits.

But, especially in inflationary times, just putting money aside isn’t enough. You need to be putting it in the right places, where it will grow. A Forbes Advisor survey finds that while most people want to earn high interest on their savings, 1 in 3 don’t know about a savings vehicle that earns considerably more interest than a typical savings account.

At the same time, people are well aware that their savings accounts will generate higher returns if they lower account costs and seek out higher annual yields.

Savers Want Low Fees and High APY, Yet Most Customers Have Never Switched Banks

In the Forbes Advisor survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, conducted by OnePoll, fully two-thirds (67%) of respondents say they’d seek out a savings account that charged them no fees.

Meanwhile, 52% of savers stress the importance of a high annual percentage yield (APY) in a savings account. The APY is the rate—including compound interest—that your savings account earns yearly.

And yet most bank customers (55%) have never moved their primary savings account from one bank to another. It's unclear why people stay with their banks despite the possibility of better savings rates elsewhere. Their inertia may keep them from getting a better return on their savings.

CDs Can Boost Your Returns On Savings – With Low Risk

High-yield savings accounts are one convenient alternative. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, can be even more lucrative.

But almost one-third (31%) of all adults in our survey don’t know what a CD is. Among people 18 to 26, this figure rises to 62%.

By contrast, 82% of people between the ages of 59 and 77 are familiar with CDs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A CD is a type of insured deposit account offered by banks and other financial institutions. When you open a CD, you set aside a given sum for a specific period (“term”), during which the money earns interest. Like savings accounts, CDs are protected by the FDIC (for banks) or NCUA (for credit unions). Depending on the bank, the CD may require a minimum deposit.

A CD’s annual percentage yield (APY) is typically fixed, though some banks offer bump-up and step-up CDs that may help you keep up with rising interest rates. Terms can range from one month to 10 years. Popular term options include three months, six months, one year, 18 months, five years and 10 years.

CDs are best suited for money you won’t need to touch until the end-of-term maturity date. If you withdraw the funds before that date, you’ll almost always have to pay an early-withdrawal penalty.

Currently, the average APY on a 12-month CD is 1.36%, according to the FDIC, though Forbes Advisor has found CDs rates as high as 5% APY. Rates on high-yield savings accounts range from 0.25% to 5%, depending on the bank, while the average savings account yields around 0.35%.

Here’s how the balances compare after one year.

Suze Orman: Find a Savings Account That Works for You

In the end, of course, the particulars of a savings account don’t matter unless there’s money in it. As Orman says, in an interview with Forbes Advisor, “A savings account is only useful if someone is actually using it.”

She notes that stubborn inflation, high housing prices and growing debt make emergency savings more important than ever. Yet the personal savings rate has plummeted from a pandemic high of 33.8% in April 2020 to just 4.7% in January 2023, according to Federal Reserve data.

The personal finance pro says most people struggle with saving money because they’re too stressed about paying the bills in front of them.

“Even if they wanted to save more, they can’t. They have to pay rent, student loans, the daycare. And then they start using credit cards,” Orman says. “And then what happens is that they give up.”

To build the savings habit, people should choose the method that works best for them. Some savers may prefer the envelope method, where they stash a certain amount of money each month in envelopes to meet various savings goals. Others may prefer to use savings apps to automate the task.

Save More Through Work

Another common way to save more is by dividing your direct deposit paycheck. People can request that their employer route a given amount from each check into a savings account, with the remainder going to a checking account.

Orman’s new venture, SecureSave, takes a similar tack. Companies can sponsor the program to help employees build emergency savings. Like a 401(k) plan, it automatically sends a portion of a worker’s pay into a savings account. Unlike a 401(k), though, these would be after-tax dollars.

If desired, employers can also encourage saving by giving cash incentives for enrollment or matching employees’ contributions.

“Here’s the bottom line: It doesn’t matter how much money you make—if you don’t get used to saving, you will always be broke,” Orman says.”And the best way to start is to pay yourself first. Put the money away before you ever see the savings.”

Methodology

This online survey of 1,000 Americans (18+) who have at least one bank (checking and/or savings) account was commissioned by Forbes and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from February 10 to February 20, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). For a complete survey methodology, including geographic and demographic sample sizes, contact pr@forbesadvisor.com.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.