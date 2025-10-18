Suze Orman Says This May Be One of the Best Stocks You Should Already Own

It’s back. That temptation to dump winners to chase whatever stock is rocketing this week. But you shouldn’t do it. Suze Orman, longtime personal finance educator and host of the “Women & Money” podcast, is not shy about saying you shouldn’t dump Costco and Walmart for the shiny new stuff that’s trending.

During one of Orman’s podcast episodes, “Nooo! Don’t Do That!” she spoke against investors bragging that they’ve sold off reliable names like Walmart and Costco to load up on fast-moving AI stocks. Find out what she had to say about this below.

Also here are four money mistakes Orman said to avoid.

Why You Shouldn’t Go ‘All-In’

Everyone knows about the dot-com era as the time when investors rushed into tech stocks, only to watch them collapse.

Back in 1999, Orman publicly recommended the QQQ ETF when it traded at around $52. Within a year it had doubled. Soon after, the tech bubble burst and prices collapsed everywhere, staying depressed for years. QQQ was down to $32 in 2009 and her recommendation left people pretty unhappy, which taught her to be careful when recommending a stock, especially when she couldn’t tell people when to sell. Since then, her QQQs have rebounded spectacularly, sitting at around $580 as of September 2025.

But this doesn’t matter as much as the concept of sticking to a disciplined, diversified strategy rather than chasing short-term highs.

Orman also recalled investors who ignored warnings to diversify and instead doubled down on internet stocks, only to see their fortunes evaporate when the bubble burst.

Which is why she drills the same point again and again: you must balance your portfolio. You must own a mix of stocks and hold on to your stalwarts. And if you want in on the future, don’t put all your eggs into one basket.

What Stock Should You Already Own?

That’s when she pointed to a stock she believes belongs on nearly every investor’s list: Meta.

“Meta may be one of the best stocks that you should be owning,” she said. And she placed it in the same category as Apple.

Both are long-term winners worth holding and adding, but under a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach. Rather than dumping a lump sum, buy small amounts regularly, no matter the price, instead of trying to time the highs and lows. This will reduce your risk of buying at a peak. It also helps investors stay disciplined during swings.

Keep in mind that this doesn’t mean you should ignore the AI wave.

Orman acknowledged the appeal of names like NVIDIA, AMD, Palantir (even with its controversy) and IONQ. But maybe only have somewhere around 30 to 40% (max) of your stock allocation in that sector to be safe. The rest should be invested in broad market funds like VOO or SPY and in stable, proven companies like Costco, Walmart, Apple and, yes, Meta.

