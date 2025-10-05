Suze Orman: How To Prepare For Rising Healthcare Costs 

If there’s one resource everyone needs, it’s healthcare. Unfortunately, needing it doesn’t always mean you can afford it. Healthcare costs are on the rise — an unfortunate trend that PricewaterhouseCoopers attributes to inflation, increased use of prescription drugs and the emergence of new, innovative therapies. That means healthcare must occupy a significant place in your financial planning.

Find Out: Here’s How to Build an Emergency Fund Without Blowing Your Budget

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In a recent blog post, renowned financial expert Suze Orman expressed concern about the impact the “Big Beautiful Bill” could have on premium costs for health insurance plans offered through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Fortunately, Orman has written extensively about how everyday people can prepare for rising healthcare-related costs.

Research ACA Plan Price Increases Before It’s Too Late

Writing on her blog, Orman encouraged readers to take note of how legislation like the “Big Beautiful Bill” might increase premiums for plans on the ACA marketplace. She described how enhanced ACA premium credits, which had been in place since 2021, were effectively ended by the bill, which passed in July 2025.

“It is estimated that premiums will increase by an average of 75% beginning in 2026. Yes, I said 75%,” she wrote.

If you think these changes won’t affect you because you get your insurance through work, Orman wants you to think again. Life circumstances — such as getting laid off before you’re eligible for Medicare or finding COBRA coverage prohibitively expensive — could lead you to the ACA marketplace. You might also decide to start your own business or switch to gig work, both of which could require a marketplace plan. And if a young adult on your current insurance plan is about to turn 26, they’ll need to find their own coverage soon.

Orman strongly advised anyone with an ACA plan to review their current coverage and prepare in advance for premiums to spike.

“I hope you will use the remaining months of this year to do some budget planning to find the money to keep yourself insured,” she wrote.

Be Aware: 4 Surprising Things That Could Impact Your Wallet If a Recession Hits

See If a High-Deductible Plan Could Be Right for You

As open enrollment season approaches, Orman advised readers to explore whether a high-deductible plan might help them save money — with emphasis on the word might.

“If you are in good health and you have a big emergency savings fund that could cover your annual deductible, you may want to consider using your plan’s high-deductible health insurance plan, which will come with a lower monthly premium,” she said.

However, Orman was emphatic: Never opt for a high-deductible plan unless you have enough saved to cover the deductible.

If you are considering this type of plan, also check whether your employer offers a companion health savings account (HSA), which Orman called “a tax bonanza.” Since HSA contributions are pretax and the money grows tax-free, you won’t owe taxes when withdrawing it for qualified health expenses.

“That triple tax break makes an HSA a great financial move if you have the ability to do some saving today,” she said.

Build Up Your Emergency Savings

Emergency funds exist to help you navigate obstacles like illnesses or injuries — financially, at least. A robust emergency fund is essential to covering sudden healthcare costs, and Orman encouraged automating your savings whenever possible.

She advised checking whether your employer offers a savings plan that allows automatic paycheck deposits into a savings account — making it easier to build an emergency fund without reminders or extra effort. If your employer doesn’t offer one, consider asking them to.

Continue To Grow Your Wealth

Remember the saying: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The same goes for healthcare costs — particularly as you approach retirement.

Growing your wealth ensures you’ll have the resources to handle medical expenses later in life. Orman recommended investing in dividend-paying stocks, income-producing real estate and income annuities to help meet this goal.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman: How To Prepare For Rising Healthcare Costs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.