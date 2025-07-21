Suze Orman: How To Get Your ‘Emotional Money Score’ and Why It Matters

Most people obsess over their credit scores and bank balances, but renowned financial expert Suze Orman believes there’s a more critical number that could determine your financial future: Your Emotional Money Score.

On a recent episode of her “Women & Money” podcast, Orman introduced listeners to this self-assessment tool that helps people measure how much their emotions are influencing their financial choices. This groundbreaking concept shifts the focus from traditional financial metrics to the psychological drivers behind your money decisions.

The Problem with Emotional Money Management

Orman has long emphasized that fear, shame and anger are internal obstacles that can sabotage financial success. These feelings can prompt impulsive decisions, like spending money you don’t have or avoiding bills out of anxiety.

“Money alone isn’t the key to true financial freedom… It’s your mindset, your emotions, and your willingness to face the truth,” Orman reminds her listeners.

The reality is that most financial mistakes aren’t about math — they’re about emotions. Whether it’s panic-selling during market downturns, overspending to feel better or avoiding financial discussions entirely, our emotional responses to money often work against our best interests.

How the Emotional Money Score Works

Orman’s assessment features 20 questions covering common financial situations like facing unexpected expenses, setting goals or discussing money with loved ones. Each question offers four choices (A, B, C, or D) with different point values, creating a score ranging from 0 to 60.

The scoring system places you in one of four emotional categories:

50-60: Emotionally Empowered: You make decisions based on facts and long-term goals.

You make decisions based on facts and long-term goals. 30-49: Emotionally Aware: You’re developing awareness but emotions still influence decisions.

You’re developing awareness but emotions still influence decisions. 15-29: Emotionally Reactive: Choices are often influenced by feelings, with patterns of overspending or avoidance.

Choices are often influenced by feelings, with patterns of overspending or avoidance. 0-14: Emotionally Overwhelmed: You may feel paralyzed by fear or uncertainty around money.

Why Your Score Matters More Than Your Credit Score

Unlike your credit score, which reflects past financial behavior, your Emotional Money Score reveals the underlying psychological patterns that will drive your future financial decisions. It predicts financial behavior, reveals hidden obstacles, and unlike some financial metrics, it’s immediately changeable.

Take the Assessment

To discover your Emotional Money Score, you can take Orman’s complete 20-question assessment on her podcast or website. The assessment is designed to help you identify emotional patterns that may be impacting your financial decisions.

Understanding your score is just the first step. Orman urges people to use their results as a wake-up call, practicing awareness before making financial decisions and addressing the root causes of their money emotions.

