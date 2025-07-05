Suze Orman thinks that energy stocks will grow in the next two years — but don’t invest in them just yet. In her recent podcast episode, “Suze School: Savings vs. Consumption”, the financial advisor, author and podcast host emphasizes to listeners the high demand for oil.

“The demand for oil, whether you want it to or not, continues to grow and that’s because there are more emerging economies that are out there, and they are increasingly demanding the use of oil,” said Orman.

GOBankingRates breaks down why the money expert wants investors to pay attention to this asset.

Why Orman Thinks Oil Investments Are Worth It

Orman doesn’t think the “green dream” as she calls it, will become a reality as wind and solar are not stable. She suggests this was seen in the recent blackouts in Spain and Europe.

However, as Nasdaq reports, the U.S. is expected to see great demand for electric power from AI-driven data center growth, wider adoption of electric vehicles and an increase in residential usage.

Orman predicts over the next two years, oil will be about $150 a barrel or higher, which is higher than the $130 a barrel during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. Recently, it was $55 per barrel, the expert points out.

“There will come a day where you want to invest again in energy stocks and I think that will be in around 2026, so just be patient there,” Orman said.

With only 22 companies, energy is one of the most concentrated Global Industry Classification Standard sectors in the stock market.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman: This Asset Continues To Grow Whether You Want It To or Not — Should You Invest?

