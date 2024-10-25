Suzano’s Q3 2024 Boosted by Sales and Strategic Moves

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZ) has released an update.

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, driven by higher sales volumes and a favorable foreign exchange impact. The company’s adjusted EBITDA saw significant growth, supported by the successful operations of its Ribas do Rio Pardo Unit. Additionally, strategic capital allocation initiatives have helped Suzano reduce its net debt, boosting its competitiveness and cash generation capabilities.

For further insights into SUZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.