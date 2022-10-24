Banking
KMB

Suzano to buy Kimberly-Clark's tissue assets in Brazil

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published

Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Kimberly-Clark's tissue paper operations in the country.

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Kimberly-Clark's KMB.N tissue paper operations in the country.

In a securities filing, Suzano said the main asset included in the deal is a tissue production plant located in Sao Paulo state. The unit has an annual production capacity of around 130,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular