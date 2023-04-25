Suzano (SUZ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Suzano SUZ is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, after the market close.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUZ’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year slump of 36%. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged in the past 7 days.

Q4 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Suzano witnessed year-over-year improvements in earnings and revenues. The company has an average surprise of 53.8% in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

In the Pulp segment, the company has been witnessing solid demand for sanitary paper. However, a slowdown has been noticed in printing and writing demand as well as specialties paper due to their ample stock with distributors, converters and printers who are beginning to destock. In China, the demand has been impacted mainly due to an increase in Covid infection rates as well as the tight margin for paper producers. This has impacted pulp orders for paper and board producers in this market. This is likely to have reflected in the segment’s results in the first quarter.



Elevated input costs have been observed due to higher chemical prices (especially of caustic soda) as well as higher energy and wood costs. The segment’s margins are expected to have been affected by the elevated input costs.



In the Paper segment, sales in the traditional Printing & Writing paper segment in Brazil are expected to have been solid through the quarter, driven by the publishing and educational materials markets, as well as school and office supplies. Demand is also expected to have remained strong in international markets. The normalization of the logistical situation has brought freight prices closer to historic levels, in addition to reducing congestion. Supply imbalances have been reported to be dissipating and markets are returning to historical trends. A favorable price is also expected to have favored the segment’s results.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Suzano this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Suzano has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Price Performance



Shares of Suzano have declined 22.7% in the past year compared with the industry's 27.9% fall.

