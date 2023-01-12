Suzano (SUZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Suzano SA (Symbol: SUZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.76, changing hands as high as $9.96 per share. Suzano SA shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $7.705 per share, with $12.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.91.
