Is Suzano (SUZ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Suzano (SUZ). SUZ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.10. Over the past year, SUZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.60 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 7.07.

Investors should also recognize that SUZ has a P/B ratio of 1.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.35. Within the past 52 weeks, SUZ's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.65.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SUZ has a P/CF ratio of 7.55. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SUZ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.51. Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ's P/CF has been as high as 8.08 and as low as 2.67, with a median of 3.61.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Suzano is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SUZ sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.