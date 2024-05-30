News & Insights

Suzano S.A. Concludes BRL 5.9 Billion Debenture Issuance

May 30, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZ) has released an update.

Suzano S.A. has successfully completed a significant fundraising initiative with the settlement of its 11th issuance of common debentures, reaching a total amount of BRL 5.9 billion. The debentures, offered in three series with varying terms of 8, 10, and 12 years, will provide the company with a diversified maturity structure and are designed to support its priority sector projects. The financial instruments come with a mix of fixed and DI Rate-based remuneration, with the third series also incorporating IPCA-based monetary adjustments.

