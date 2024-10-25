News & Insights

Suzano S.A. Announces Key Executive Transition

October 25, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZ) has released an update.

Suzano S.A. has announced the resignation of its Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci, effective November 30, 2024. His successor will be Marcos Moreno Chagas Assumpção, who currently leads the company’s Financial Planning and M&A departments. Marcos brings over 25 years of industry experience, including significant expertise in the pulp and paper sector.

