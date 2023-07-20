Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $9.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3166.67%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.57% higher within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.04, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Paper and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

