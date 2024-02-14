Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) reached $10.49, with a -1.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.56% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.97% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 28, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 35.19% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.39% upward. At present, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.84 of its industry.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SUZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

