Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the latest trading day at $10.81, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.91% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.99% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 35.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.43% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.42, so one might conclude that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.