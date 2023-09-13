Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the most recent trading day at $10.20, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% lower within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

Investors should also note that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

