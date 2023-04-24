Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the most recent trading day at $7.88, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.71% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.3%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.73, so we one might conclude that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SUZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

